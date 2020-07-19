Death comes home to Dakota County, one of nation's biggest coronavirus hot spots

Overall deaths in Nebraska have fallen off in recent weeks to about one a day. But with cases surging again, particularly among young people, doctors and public health officials are concerned.

If the past scripts are again followed, Lawler said, those cases are going to contribute to higher deaths in Nebraska weeks down the road. And it’s preventable. Wearing masks and social distancing have proven to save lives, he said.

“If young people are getting infected, they are transmitting that to older folks who usually are not so lucky,” he said. “They are putting their parents and grandparents, their friends’ parents and grandparents and the entire community at risk.”

Jelane Stanley can attest to how devastating COVID-19 can be for those both young and old.

She’s not sure how she and her family first became infected. They had not recently been around anyone who had the virus.

She and Wayne first became sick together, though she was the sickest of the two and was the first to end up in a Sioux City hospital on April 26. She recalls as she labored to breathe, she at one point asked her caregivers about her chances to live.

We don’t think you will make it until Monday, she was told.