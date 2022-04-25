Death of peregrine falcon in Omaha attributed to avian flu

A peregrine falcon that died in a nest box on the WoodmenLife Tower in downtown Omaha tested positive for avian influenza.

The adult female falcon, named Chayton, died April 18 after being observed behaving oddly. An online webcam provides a live view of the nest box.

The falcon was retrieved by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Testing was performed for highly pathogenic avian influenza at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Veterinary Diagnostic Center. The results were announced Monday.

The eggs that Chayton and her mate, Mintaka, were caring for have been taken in by Raptor Conservation Alliance in an attempt to keep them incubated. The pair have hatched 14 chicks atop the building since 2018.

Avian flu is a highly contagious virus that spreads easily among birds and has been detected in both domestic poultry and wild birds, especially waterfowl. Peregrine falcons routinely prey upon ducks, shorebirds and other waterbirds.

Sightings of sick or dead wild birds should be reported to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission's nearest location. For domestic bird illness or unusual death, report to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture at 402-471-2351 or the USDA at 866-536-7593.

