In an airmail letter to his parents from besieged Corregidor Island in the Philippines, Army Capt. Ronald O. Pigg predicted he would have “a bunch of stories to tell” when World War II ended and he finally could return home to Omaha.

“(I) assure you that I expect to stay OK,” Pigg, 31, wrote in the letter, postmarked March 5, 1942 and published five days later in The World-Herald. “Tell everyone hello for me, and see to it that we get the tools, weapons and planes we need, as there is a war on here — I know — first hand.”

But Pigg did not live to tell his family those stories.

The garrison fell two months laterm on and Pigg, a civil engineer with the Army Corps of Engineers, became one of the 11,000 POWs captured by the Japanese military.

Two and a half years after his capture, after untold suffering in a Japanese prison camp, Pigg was huddled with more than 1,200 other POWs in the hot, stinking hold of the Japanese transport “hell ship” Enoura Maru at Takao, on the island of Formosa (now Taiwan), when U.S. aircraft bombed it. An estimated 400 men died.

Pigg and the others had survived a similar attack on another hell ship, the Oryoku Maru, a few weeks earlier in Manila.

It’s not certain whether Pigg died in Takao, or a few days later aboard another ship bound for the Japanese mainland. But he didn't get to Japan alive.

No one knows what happened to his body.

Now the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency is trying to find out. This year they have disinterred 71 caskets containing 431 sets of remains linked to the Enoura Maru and the Oryoku Maru from military cemeteries in Hawaii and the Philippines and brought the remains to the DPAA lab at Offutt Air Force Base for identification.

All have been buried in graves marked “unknown” since the 1940s.

DPAA anthropologists hope to identify many of the 985 missing service members from the ill-fated hell ship journey, including Pigg and 11 others from Nebraska. At least 16 more are from Iowa.

“These guys held out for months against pretty tough odds, and they did a lot of heroic acts in the process,” said Greg Kupsky, the agency’s lead historian for the project, in a statement. “If we can give them their names and identifications back, and send them home to their families, that would be great.”

20,000 BONES — SO FAR

One Omahan with a keen interest in the outcome is Ronald L. Pigg, 81, a second cousin of the missing captain who has delved deeply into the background of the relative whose name he shares. Several years ago he gave the Army a DNA sample he hopes might lead to an identification.

"I myself would like to see him recovered," Pigg said. "To me it would make a difference because of the many, many hours I've spent learning about him."

The Enoura Maru project is currently slated to last eight years and is the largest one ever undertaken by DPAA. It’s even larger than the USS Oklahoma project, which wrapped up at the Offutt lab in 2021 and resulted in the identifications of 361 of 394 missing sailors and Marines from a battleship that was sunk at Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941.

The first coffins linked to the Enoura Maru were disinterred from Honolulu’s National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific Jan. 9, on the 78th anniversary of the attack, said Carrie LeGarde, the Offutt-based forensic anthropologist who is leading the project.

On July 1, an Air Force jet flew more flag-draped coffins believed to contain 315 sets of remains to Offutt, bringing to 360 the number of remains now at the Offutt lab. The rest are scheduled to arrive later this summer.

LeGarde said about 20,000 bones have now been catalogued, with DNA samples extracted from some for submission to the Armed Forces DNA Identification Laboratory in Delaware.

“We are in the inventorying stage,” she said.

Considering the ordeal of the hell ship victims, it is remarkable there are any remains to identify.

After the fall of Corregidor, the POWs were transferred to several slave-labor camps in the Philippines. They were held for 2½ years in appalling conditions; many died in captivity of disease and starvation.

Later in the war, Japan experienced severe labor shortages and began shipping thousands of Allied prisoners to the homeland. They packed them tightly into the holds of cargo freighters with little food, water, or air, and no sanitation or medical facilities. They didn't much care whether the prisoners survived.

'NO COMBATANTS ... SUFFERED MORE HORRIBLY'

The POWs came to call them "hell ships" because of the inhuman conditions on board.

"No combatants in the war suffered more horribly than the prisoners on these hell ships," said historian Donald L. Miller in his 2001 book, "D-Days in the Pacific."

Slow-moving and unmarked, the hell ships were easy marks for U.S. submarines and carrier aircraft. More than a dozen were attacked and sunk.

On Dec. 13, 1944, 1,621 POWs, mostly officers, were loaded into the cargo hold of a former Japanese passenger liner, the Oryoku Maru. They had minimal space, food, water and air. The temperature quickly rose to well over 100 degrees.

“Men began to die of suffocation, and the insane were knifing anyone available to suck the blood of the victim to satisfy their thirst,” said Maj. Arthur Peterson, a POW survivor, in a diary used at war-crimes trial after the war. “By daylight there were several score dead either from suffocation or by murder."

Two days later, aircraft from the carrier USS Hornet attacked the ship as it sailed up the coast to Subic Bay. About 280 POWs were killed, some of them shot in the water by Japanese guards as they tried to escape from the sinking ship.

"Some of them were too hurt or sick to be shipped, so they were taken to a cemetery and executed," LeGarde said.

Two weeks later, guards packed the survivors onto the Enoura Maru and a second livestock freighter, the Brazil Maru, for the journey to Japan. They arrived at Takao after four days, on New Year’s Eve. At least 20 prisoners died en route.

'A MASS OF WRECKAGE AND DEAD'

On Jan. 6, the POWs from the Brazil Maru were also crammed onto the Enoura Maru, making a dismal situation even worse.

“Dysentery is spreading and the flies are out of control entirely. There are literally millions of them,” Peterson wrote in his diary. “The bulkheads appear to be a moving mass of black and green.”

On Jan. 9, 1945, aircraft from the Hornet attacked the ship — once again, with no idea that it held prisoners. About 270 were killed in a direct hit.

Peterson described the forward hold as “a mass of wreckage and dead.”

“The calmness of the men when under air attack is miraculous,” he said. “Most of them . . . would just as soon be blown up by Uncle Sam's planes as starved to death by the Nips.”

After a few days, some bodies were taken ashore and burned. Others were buried. All of the living — about 900 prisoners — were moved over to the Brazil Maru for the final tortuous journey to Moji, Japan, a port on the northern tip of the island of Kyushu.

During the 16-day ordeal, about 40 prisoners died per day — if not from their wounds, then from starvation, dehydration, disease or exposure.

“The hold continuously has a pile of 40 to 50 emaciated bodies which are removed above decks once a day and buried at sea,” Peterson wrote in his diary. “It is impossible to recognize your best friend on the death pile due to emaciation, etc. It makes the identification of the dead extremely difficult.”

A roll call upon landing at Moji indicated just 497 of the POWs had survived the voyage. A report for the war-crimes tribunal described the men who disembarked as "walking skeletons."

They were scattered to several different prison camps in Japan, most still sick. Another 200 died before Japan surrendered in August 1945.

After the war, the American Graves Registration Service’s search for the remains of U.S. war dead brought them to Formosa in 1946. About 400 sets of remains — most, but not all, associated with the Enoura Maru — and were recovered and sent to Hawaii for reburial in communal graves.

The search was unable to recover remains from Oryoku Maru from the wreckage along the shoreline at Olongapo, near Subic Bay. But some POWs who died after making it ashore were recovered and buried at Manila’s U.S. military cemetery.

ONE POW IDENTIFIED, HUNDREDS TO GO

Several years ago, DPAA historians and forensic anthropologists started studying the historical files and decided to take on the identification of the Enoura Maru unknowns.

The service branches began tracking down relatives of the missing POWS to get DNA samples for comparison. So far, they have obtained samples from about 70% of the families of the missing, LeGarde said, or nearly 700. Defense Department rules call for at least 60% family reference samples before disinterments are allowed.

As a test, DPAA disinterred one casket in 2017 that records showed contained the remains of a single service member. Forensic anthropologists did identify one person — Marine Corps Capt. Lester A. Schade, 27, of Abbotsford, Wisconsin — from dental records. But the bones in the casket contained DNA from at least four different people.

LeGarde said other caskets also have been found to contain the bones from many more people than shown in the records, complicating identification.

“They are very commingled, similar to the Oklahoma,” she said.

Still, LeGarde said, the agency has made seven tentative identifications so far. Those IDs must be confirmed before families are notified and they are publicly announced.

“So far, it's working,” she said. “That’s good news for the project overall.”

A CLUE IN A DIARY

Ronald Pigg isn’t getting his hopes too high.

About 20 years ago, he began researching his namesake cousin whom he had heard very little about while growing up.

He learned that the first Ronald Pigg was born in Massena, Iowa, in 1910. His mother, Myrtle, died when he was about 3. His father, Arthur, remarried about three years later, and moved to Omaha.

Pigg attended Park School near Hanscom Park and graduated from Technical High School in 1928. He attended the University of Omaha for a year, and in 1935 earned a civil engineering degree from Iowa State.

That same year, he married Ruth Stiver. They did not have children.

After graduating, Pigg got a job with the Army Corps of Engineers. He was sent to the Philippines in 1939 to help shore up Corregidor's fortifications against a possible Japanese attack.

Though he worked for the Corps as a civilian, he was commissioned as an Army captain on Jan. 6, 1942, in the first desperate weeks of the Japanese invasion.

“I’m sure getting a workout,” he wrote in his one letter home.

The prospects for Pigg and the rest of the POWs grew bleaker as it became clear no rescue was possible.

In July 1945, Pigg’s family was notified that he had been killed seven months earlier in the sinking of the Oryoku Maru, at the beginning of the hell ship ordeal.

During his research, however, the younger Ronald Pigg discovered a reference to his cousin in Peterson’s diary in an entry dated January 28, 1945.

“Underway at 6 a.m. Deaths increasing,” Peterson wrote. “Captains Eichlin and Ronnie Pigg are dead.”

That leads Pigg to believe that his cousin survived until just before the ship docked at Moji.

“I never felt he’d be recovered at all,” Pigg said. “I assumed they just put him overboard.”

Still, identifications of the dead were difficult as the men on the ships suffered and died. Peterson himself said that many mistakes were made.

So there's at least a sliver of hope that Ronald Pigg could see the World War II hero who shares his name identified and brought home, perhaps to be buried next to his parents in Massena.

“I would be ecstatic about it,” Pigg said. “I hope I live long enough to see the results.”

