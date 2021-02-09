Deb, Jim Suttle say their daughter was a passionate teacher, devoted mother of four

"Miss Amber taught me that I belonged and was worth being cared for," Pooks wrote, adding that she "gave each and every one of us the hope to envision bright futures for ourselves while providing the strength to fight for these futures."

Deb and Jim Suttle recalled that when Tjaden was young, their daughter loved gymnastics and diving. Deb Suttle said she loved to hear Amber sing, recalling a song from "Les Misérables" that Burke High School students recognized with a standing ovation.

Tjaden graduated from Burke High School and the University of Nebraska at Omaha. She always had a book in hand.

Savannah said she and her brothers will never forget the way Tjaden made time for them, playing cards, board games, Monopoly and backyard baseball. She recalled her being a good sport and playing Xbox or PlayStation poorly.

She and her brothers want people to remember their mom as a strong woman with a strong personality, and for her “life and her accomplishments, not for the tragedy.”

Deb Suttle said her daughter battled depression from a young age, and at times needed counseling and medication. Tjaden dealt with bouts of depression that sometimes paralyzed her, including headaches that would leave her unable to function for a couple days at a time.