Deb Thomas, former UNMC vice chancellor for business and finance, dies at 64

Deb Thomas, a former state administrator and vice chancellor for business and finance at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, died on Dec. 10.

Thomas' death was announced by the university Wednesday. She was 64 years old.

Thomas joined the University of Nebraska Medical Center in 2006 as associate vice chancellor for finance and business services. She also served as senior associate vice chancellor and became vice chancellor for business and finance in 2016, after serving as the interim vice chancellor for a year. She left UNMC in 2017, according to university communications.

Chancellor Jeffrey Gold said that during her time at the university, Thomas "provided thoughtful leadership and experienced judgment, particularly with our state government business relationships, to many aspects of our UNMC business development and academic growth strategies."

Gold expressed condolences to Thomas' husband, Jim; and her five children.

Before joining UNMC, Thomas spent seven years as the assistant vice president for administration for the University of Nebraska Central Administration.