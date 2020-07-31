You are the owner of this article.
Def Leppard, ZZ Top cancel 2020 tour dates including Omaha
Def Leppard has canceled its fall 2020 tour, which would have included ZZ Top.

"Our collective safety is most important at this time," the band said on social media. "We look forward to getting back on the road and seeing you soon."

The bands' 16-city tour would have included a stop at CHI Health Center Omaha on Oct. 7. Refunds will be issued at the point of purchase. Fans can visit livenation.com/refund for more information.

Formed in 1977, British heavy metal band Def Leppard found major success in the ’80s with albums “Pyromania” and “Hysteria,” which spawned such singles as “Photograph,” “Rock of Ages,” “Love Bites,” “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” “Hysteria,” “Armageddon It” and others. Both albums achieved rare diamond certifications, denoting more than 10 million sales in the U.S.

They were inducted into the hall of fame last year.

“Gimme All Your Lovin’,” “Legs” and “Cheap Sunglasses” band ZZ Top features Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard and their brand of Texas blues rock. The trio has been together for 50 years and sold more than 25 million albums in the U.S. They were inducted into the rock hall in 2004.

kevin.coffey@owh.com, 402-444-1557,

twitter.com/owhmusicguy

Reporter - Entertainment/music/concert

Kevin Coffey is the music critic and entertainment reporter, covering music, movies, video games, comic books and lots more. Follow him on Twitter @owhmusicguy. Phone: 402-444-1557.

