A man was rescued from his vehicle Thursday afternoon following a crash into a Scooter’s Coffee building in North Omaha.

Around 12:45 p.m., Omaha police officers and firefighters were called to the coffee shop on the corner of 30th Street and Ames Avenue after a delivery truck hit the building’s awning by the drive-thru. The awning then collapsed onto the truck.

Rob McEvoy, a battalion chief with the fire department, said a man inside the truck was pinned by the collapsed awning. The man was extricated from the vehicle and then taken to a hospital. He remained conscious throughout the ordeal, McEvoy said.

A portion of 30th Street from Ames to Meredith Avenues was temporarily closed.

The coffee shop will remain closed for the foreseeable future. A city inspector will determine what will need to be done. McEvoy said a portion of the building will have to be rebuilt.