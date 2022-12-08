Deloitte moving Omaha office to Capitol District

Deloitte, one of the largest professional services organizations, will be moving its Omaha office to the Capitol District.

Deloitte will move to the space at 1100 Capitol Ave. Its offices now are in the First National Bank Tower at 16th and Dodge Streets.

“We are thrilled that Deloitte has chosen the Capitol District as its new home. They are a perfect fit, and we look forward to welcoming them to the neighborhood,” said Paul Smith, CEO and president of Black Dog Development.

Dan Kinsella, the managing partner of Deloitte's Omaha office, said as a longtime member of the community, "we’re excited to commit to the Capitol District and be at the center of Omaha’s ongoing revitalization of the urban core."

Deloitte will join more than 20 restaurants, bars and businesses already open in the Capitol District, which is between 10th and 12th Streets.