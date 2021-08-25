Delta variant is topic of next Omaha Science Café

Pandemic experts from the University of Nebraska Medical Center will discuss the recent surge of the delta variant of COVID-19 during next week's Omaha Science Café.

The virtual event, featuring Dr. James Lawler and Dr. Angela Hewlett, will be at 2 p.m. Monday via Facebook Live. To watch, go to facebook.com/ScienceCafeNE.

During the Science Café, Lawler and Hewlett will give a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer portion. In addition to discussing the surge of the variant, they also will address guidance on staying safe as well as myths surrounding both the virus and vaccines.

Lawler is a co-executive director of UNMC's Global Center for Health Security. Hewlett directs UNMC's COVID-19 infectious diseases service.

Nebraska's tally of new COVID cases rose last week for the ninth straight week. The state tallied 3,755 new cases during the week ending Friday, up from 2,668 the previous week.

Hospitalizations are increasing, Hewlett said in a press release about Monday's event, and the majority of patients are unvaccinated.