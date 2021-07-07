Demolition imminent for vacant buildings at 24th and Lake in North Omaha

Kuhn, president of Blair Freeman, said in the video that “extensive exploration, both physical and conceptual,” had shown that the cost to save the building “would far exceed the benefits that we as a community could get out of its use.” The buildings have suffered from water intrusion, mold, fire and “years of deferred maintenance,” the video says.

The buildings were briefly home to a Safeway supermarket in the 1960s. The small-business incubator was housed there for about 40 years, although its activity had dwindled and the buildings had fallen into disrepair by the time the Omaha Small Business Network left about two years ago.

Seventy Five North has no plans to redevelop the site itself, said Cydney Franklin, president and CEO of the corporation.

“It’s a little outside of our scope,” she said.