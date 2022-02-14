Dennis Pate to retire as CEO of Omaha Zoo

Dennis Pate, who has headed Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium since 2009, will retire early next year.

Pate announced his retirement in a statement Monday afternoon. A search firm will be selected and a national search will take place over the next year, according to the statement.

During his tenure at the zoo, Pate undertook a 10-year master plan that resulted in improved guest services and state-of-the-art exhibits including the Scott African Grasslands, Asian Highlands, Bay Family Children’s Adventure Trails and Daugherty Education Center and Owen Sea Lion Shores.

Pate was instrumental in bringing elephants back to the zoo, resulting to the zoo's first African elephant births in its 127-year history. The calves made their public debut Monday.

Pate has worked in zoos for 47 years, including 13 years in Omaha.

In the Monday afternoon statement, Mogens Bay, who chairs the Omaha Zoological Society, praised Pate's leadership.

"I cannot overstate the positive impact Dennis has had on our zoo. He has been a catalyst for positive change.”