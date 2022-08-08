 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deputies investigating after body found along road in northern Douglas County

Douglas County sheriff's deputies are investigating after a person's body was found along a road in northern Douglas County.

Deputies were called to the area of 75th Street and Rainwood Road about 10:15 a.m. Sunday. Wayne Hudson, the chief deputy Douglas County sheriff, said someone reported finding a dead person on the side of Rainwood Road. 

The identity of the person is known, Hudson said, but the name is being withheld pending notification of relatives. Investigators are trying to determine whether foul play was involved, he said. 

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Douglas County sheriff's tip line at 402-444-6000.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

