Derecho, a huge wind storm, starts near Omaha and leaves path of destruction across Midwest

Elder said some people were injured by flying debris or reported their cars flipping over from the wind and having power lines fall on them. Some buildings caught fire.

“We’re in lifesaving mode right now,” Elder said.

In Omaha, at least one person was injured. A woman suffered an injury to her arm when a tree fell on a power line near 36th and Pinkney Streets, according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher.

Once an official review is conducted, the storm is likely to be termed a derecho, which is a long-lived straight-line wind storm, Nicolaisen said. It has already met the weather service’s criteria for a derecho, he said: winds in excess of 58 mph causing damage along a path at least 60 miles wide and 240 miles long.

Patrick Marsh, science support chief at the Storm Prediction Center, said the storm had the wind speed of a major hurricane and likely caused more widespread damage than a normal tornado. Unlike a hurricane, derechos have no eye, but like a hurricane, they cause damage across a large area.

“This is our version of a hurricane,” said Victor Gensini, a meteorology professor at Northern Illinois University.