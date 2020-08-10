Derecho, a huge wind storm, starts near Omaha and leaves path of destruction across Midwest

A powerful inland “hurricane” blew up in eastern Nebraska on Monday morning and tore across the Midwest, leaving hundreds of thousands without power and causing damage as far east as Ohio.
In the Omaha area, about 57,000 customers of the Omaha Public Power District lost power, making the storm one of the 10 worst in the utility’s history. By 10 p.m., about 9,000 OPPD customers were still without power, and some may not have electricity until Wednesday, spokesman Jason Kuiper said.
Downed trees and limbs blocked streets and littered yards. Because the tree damage was so extensive, the City of Omaha is opening three sites for storm debris.
Omahans had scant warning because the storm developed essentially at their doorstep — around Tekamah and Fremont. The National Weather Service issued a warning at 8:54 a.m., and the first damage report in west Omaha came in eight minutes later, said Taylor Nicolaisen, a weather service meteorologist.
Winds reached at least 67 mph in Omaha, according to sensors at Eppley Airfield. Higher gusts were reported elsewhere, including 77 mph at both Bennington and Little Sioux, Iowa, Nicolaisen said.
The storm reserved the worst of its fury for parts farther east.
In Iowa, gusts reached 90 to 100 mph. In Marshall County, several people became trapped in buildings and cars, said Kim Elder, the county’s emergency manager.
Elder said some people were injured by flying debris or reported their cars flipping over from the wind and having power lines fall on them. Some buildings caught fire.
“We’re in lifesaving mode right now,” Elder said.
In Omaha, at least one person was injured. A woman suffered an injury to her arm when a tree fell on a power line near 36th and Pinkney Streets, according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher.
Once an official review is conducted, the storm is likely to be termed a derecho, which is a long-lived straight-line wind storm, Nicolaisen said. It has already met the weather service’s criteria for a derecho, he said: winds in excess of 58 mph causing damage along a path at least 60 miles wide and 240 miles long.
Much of the area had 50-70 mph winds this morning, but many areas didn't even have a drop of rain! How does this happen? pic.twitter.com/LLqOd568tl— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) August 10, 2020
Patrick Marsh, science support chief at the Storm Prediction Center, said the storm had the wind speed of a major hurricane and likely caused more widespread damage than a normal tornado. Unlike a hurricane, derechos have no eye, but like a hurricane, they cause damage across a large area.
“This is our version of a hurricane,” said Victor Gensini, a meteorology professor at Northern Illinois University.
Gensini said this derecho will go down as one of the strongest in recent history and be one of the nation’s worst weather events of 2020.
OPPD called in extra help to help restore power, Kuiper said. Crews and contractors were working through the night, but isolated outages may take into Wednesday to restore.
Omaha’s drop-off sites will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at:
- 156th and F Streets: Football field.
- 120th Street and West Maple Road: Tranquility Park.
- 11th and Locust Streets.
This report includes material from the Associated Press.
