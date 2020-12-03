 Skip to main content
Des Moines recreation manager named Omaha's new parks director
Des Moines recreation manager named Omaha's new parks director

20201109_new_miller_LS07 (Gallery) (copy)

People eat lunch under a tree bearing bright autumn leaves at Miller Park in North Omaha on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.

 LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert has hired the city's next director of parks, recreation and public property.

Matthew Kalcevich, recreation manager for the City of Des Moines, will begin Dec. 14. Kalcevich has more than 10 years of experience managing recreation centers, public pools, golf courses and other facilities, according to a press release from the Mayor's Office.

He replaces longtime director Brook Bench, who left the job over the summer.

"Matt brings enthusiasm and experience to manage our park system and the wide range of recreation, leisure and athletic facilities we operate," Stothert said in the release. "He shares our commitment to great public spaces, which contribute to Omaha's quality of life for families and neighborhoods."

Kalcevich will make $162,318 in the role.

Last summer, the city hired Searchwide Global, a recruitment firm, to find its next parks director. The city agreed to pay the firm 30% of the hire's annual salary — nearly $49,000, based on Kalcevich's pay.

He will be responsible for overseeing more than 250 city parks, eight golf courses, 18 swimming pools, 11 splash pads, four dog parks, two tennis complexes, 13 community centers, a trap and skeet center, a nature center and the city's ice arena.

"I am incredibly excited to lead this amazing department and expand the wonderful facilities and programs already serving the community," Kalcevich said in the release. "My family and I are thrilled to make Omaha our new home."

Kalcevich graduated from Northern Arizona University and received his master's degree in recreation management from Arizona State University.

reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports

Reece covers Omaha City Hall, including the City Council and Mayor's Office, and how decisions by local leaders affect Omaha residents.

