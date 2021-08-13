Despite COVID, United Way of the Midlands raised $24.6 million last fiscal year

Step up and be recognized.
Shawna Forsberg said that even during a time with so much uncertainty, people in the area donated $24.6 million in the last fiscal year to the United Way of the Midlands.
Forsberg, the president and CEO, said her staff is humbled by that number. It’s $5.3 million more than was raised in 2019.
“I guess it just speaks to the philanthropic nature of our community, which cares so deeply for each other,” she said.
The need is immense, Forsberg said, especially because of the challenges associated with COVID-19.
The money raised will help more than 100 programs that address social and economic disparities. Food insecurity, stable housing, financial stability, job training and after-school opportunities for children are among the priorities.
More than 100 volunteers on community investment review teams evaluate programs and select which ones can make the most impact on the community with help from the United Way.
“It’s a very, very thoughtful process,” Forsberg said.
Besides the generosity of donors, Forsberg said there are other reasons for the amount raised.
She said fundraising chairs Clark and Emily Lauritzen should be recognized after spending a significant amount of time on that effort. Clark Lauritzen is the president of First National Bank of Omaha.
Donors also wanted to support some new and expanding programs.
JAG Nebraska, a program the United Way began administering last year, is growing rapidly. It helps high school students succeed in the classroom and ultimately find jobs. Career specialists help them build their essential skills and understand their interests.
Forsberg said Jobs for America’s Graduates works with high-needs students and had a 100% graduation rate this first year. United Way was tasked with managing the program by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
United Way’s 211 call center serves Nebraska and portions of Iowa as a help and human services referral line. It’s seen a dramatic growth in calls, first after the 2019 flooding and now amid the pandemic.
The United Way also administered The World-Herald’s Goodfellows program, which raised more than $1 million.
“That’s been a remarkable partnership,” Forsberg said.
Ninety-three cents of every dollar the United Way raises goes to the community, Forsberg said, amounting to more than $20 million of last year’s haul.
“Our goal is to help,” she said. “We are so grateful to this amazing community that they were willing to step up and share their treasure with us and really make a difference.”
