Despite COVID, United Way of the Midlands raised $24.6 million last fiscal year

Shawna Forsberg said that even during a time with so much uncertainty, people in the area donated $24.6 million in the last fiscal year to the United Way of the Midlands.

Forsberg, the president and CEO, said her staff is humbled by that number. It’s $5.3 million more than was raised in 2019.

“I guess it just speaks to the philanthropic nature of our community, which cares so deeply for each other,” she said.

The need is immense, Forsberg said, especially because of the challenges associated with COVID-19.

The money raised will help more than 100 programs that address social and economic disparities. Food insecurity, stable housing, financial stability, job training and after-school opportunities for children are among the priorities.

More than 100 volunteers on community investment review teams evaluate programs and select which ones can make the most impact on the community with help from the United Way.

“It’s a very, very thoughtful process,” Forsberg said.

Besides the generosity of donors, Forsberg said there are other reasons for the amount raised.