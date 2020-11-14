Details to know about ORBT, Omaha's first rapid bus transit line

Stops

The entire loop, from downtown Omaha to Westroads Mall, has 27 stops: 23 platforms with a full canopy and four smaller stops.

The platforms will be at Westroads (northwest corner of the mall parking lot at the Metro transit center) and on both sides of Dodge Street at 90th, 84th, 72nd, 62nd, 49th, 42nd and 33rd Streets. Other stations will be along Douglas Street eastbound at Park Avenue and 24th, 19th, 15th and 10th Streets; and up Dodge Street at 12th, 15th, 20th and at 24th Streets and Park Avenue.

A stop will be on each side of Dodge Street at 77th Street near the Keystone Trail. The other two stops will be at 33rd and Dodge eastbound and Park Avenue and Dodge westbound.

Platforms

The raised platforms allow riders to walk straight onto any of a bus’s three doors without stepping up (and without stepping down as they depart). Riders in wheelchairs will load at the front of the bus. Stations have Wi-Fi, ticket kiosks to purchase tickets ahead of time and a heated base to melt snow and ice.

Schedule