Details to know about ORBT, Omaha's first rapid bus transit line

Stops
The entire loop, from downtown Omaha to Westroads Mall, has 27 stops: 23 platforms with a full canopy and four smaller stops.
The platforms will be at Westroads (northwest corner of the mall parking lot at the Metro transit center) and on both sides of Dodge Street at 90th, 84th, 72nd, 62nd, 49th, 42nd and 33rd Streets. Other stations will be along Douglas Street eastbound at Park Avenue and 24th, 19th, 15th and 10th Streets; and up Dodge Street at 12th, 15th, 20th and at 24th Streets and Park Avenue.
A stop will be on each side of Dodge Street at 77th Street near the Keystone Trail. The other two stops will be at 33rd and Dodge eastbound and Park Avenue and Dodge westbound.
Platforms
The raised platforms allow riders to walk straight onto any of a bus’s three doors without stepping up (and without stepping down as they depart). Riders in wheelchairs will load at the front of the bus. Stations have Wi-Fi, ticket kiosks to purchase tickets ahead of time and a heated base to melt snow and ice.
Schedule
ORBT bus will arrive at a platform every 10 minutes between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays. ORBT buses will run from 4 a.m. to midnight on weekdays, and a bus will arrive at a given stop every 20 minutes outside the prime hours. Weekend hours and frequency differ slightly.
The rapid transit line has no set bus schedule. Just show up at a stop and expect a bus to arrive soon. A full ride from end to end is expected to take 24 to 27 minutes.
Traffic
The ORBT system has dedicated bus lanes east of 30th Street along Dodge and Douglas Streets to speed the ride in and out of downtown. The buses also have technology to hold a traffic signal a little while.
Metro also has announced that ORBT will have a special traffic light eastbound at 84th and Dodge Streets. The signal will allow an ORBT bus to “queue jump” — proceed through the intersection in the far right lane eastbound while all other lanes in all directions are stopped at the red.
Fares
Rides will be free through mid-March. After that, it’s expected to cost the same price that Metro ordinarily charges, which is now $1.25 per ride for an adult or $55 for a 30-day unlimited ride pass.
