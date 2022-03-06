Determination mixed with fatigue marks 2022 Women's March in Omaha

For Candy Schott, there was no question of whether to hoist the Ukrainian flag during Sunday's Women's March in Omaha.

"They are fighting for their basic freedoms and that ties into what we are marching for," said Schott, who attended the rally with her daughters Cami and Maci. "Women's rights are human rights."

Several hundred people bundled up against a biting winter's wind Sunday afternoon to participate in the 2022 march and rally at Turner Park, which is adjacent to Midtown Crossing.

Jo Giles, executive director of the Women's Fund of Omaha, was among the speakers calling on people to remain engaged.

"Today in Nebraska our basic rights are under attack," Giles told the crowd.

Without full access to health care, reproductive services, equal pay and other benefits afforded by society, Nebraska is not a safe and welcoming place for women to raise their families, she said.

"I know you are tired, I'm tired, too," Giles said. "But let's rest up and get to work."

That message resonated in the crowd.

Marguerite Kramer, also of Omaha, said she came to the rally with her partner, Naomy Lopez, and her mother, Gloria Borgstahl, "because it's important to show up."

Kramer said she, too, is worn out by the divisive battles and setbacks of the last several years, but she said she won't let fatigue win.

"It starts with us being able to speak for ourselves," she said. "We have to make an effort to go forward."

For many in the crowd, looming restrictions on access to abortion were among their motivations.

"One hundred percent," Kramer said.

Barb Briskey-Weber and Melody Sheldon, both of Omaha, carried signs supporting safe access to legal abortions.

Briskey-Weber said women forced to carry to term babies that are the result of rape or incest face a lifetime of trauma.

Sheldon said the march was a much-needed outlet in the face of attacks on a range of issues, from the education system to women's rights to their bodies.

"This gives me the feeling of actively doing something," she said. "Every time I get up, it's 'What fresh horror awaits me today?'"

Standing next to her, Briskey-Weber responded with the saying, "What would Jesus do?"

"Love thy neighbor," she said, answering the question. "Your neighbors are everyone."

