Devotion to community propelled former Bellevue Mayor Inez Boyd into politics

"As a member of the Bellevue City Council and as mayor, Inez Boyd guided Bellevue through some dramatic growth," Sanders said then. "The completion of the Kennedy Freeway and her consistent annexation policy brought a new energy to the city of Bellevue, and the population nearly doubled."

Born in Loring, Kansas, in 1936, Boyd graduated from Kansas State University in 1956. At K-State, she met her future husband, who died in 2004.

The Boyds, with Inez working as bookkeeper, established the Bellevue Animal Hospital in 1963.

Boyd-Kenney said she and her siblings, Kristen Boyd-Sullivan of Huntersville, North Carolina, and Curtis Boyd of Albuquerque, learned from their parents that rules were meant to be kept, not broken. They couldn't skip school or lie, she said.

"They taught us that integrity means something and that being truthful means something," Boyd-Kenney said. "If you have any doubts about whether something is wrong, then it is wrong."

Integrity was especially important for Boyd in politics, where she was a champion of women's rights, including abortion rights, her daughter said. Many times, she said, Boyd returned campaign donations because she disagreed with the positions of donors, including groups that opposed abortion.