Dick Carson, brother of Johnny Carson, shaped some of nation's iconic TV shows

In 1962, Dick Carson interviewed for a job on “The Tonight Show.”

Although he had some television production credits to his name, Carson was largely unknown by the interviewer. “The Tonight Show” itself was still in its infancy at the time. The interviewer spoke with Dick Carson as a courtesy to his older brother, Johnny, who was just about to embark on a 30-year run as host of the now iconic late-night talk show.

Dick Carson, who along with Johnny and their sister Catherine spent his formative years in Norfolk, Nebraska, proved to be a star in his own right. He directed his brother’s show for almost seven years in those formative days.

Later on, Dick Carson worked with Merv Griffin and directed Griffin’s talk show, “The Merv Griffin Show,” starting in 1972. He also served as director of iconic game show “Wheel of Fortune,” which was created by Griffin, for 22 years.

Dick Carson died Dec. 19 at his California home at age 92 after a brief illness. Up to his death, Carson was in good spirits, according to his nephew Jeff Sotzing.

Sotzing, the son of Carson’s sister Catherine Sotzing, said Friday that he saw his uncle about a month ago and said he was “in pretty good shape.”