Did you hear about the Roomba 'escape'? Papillion man supplies needed laughs with prank posts

“First of all, I’d like to thank you all for your concern regarding Dustin'' (Bieber). He has been found. And while I’m happy to have him back, to say that I’m disappointed with him would be an understatement. I came home from the store this morning to find him passed out in my sitting room. He smelled heavily of bourbon (which would explain my half empty bottle of Maker’s) and cigarettes. When I went to clean out his bin, there was an olive on a cocktail spear, a wine cork, a couple of $5s, some other 'unmentionables', and a lot of glitter. He has a lot of explaining to do when he gets recharged but at least he’s safe. Thanks again for all of your concern. Kids… PS — If anyone happens to know a 'Cinnamon' or 'Brandi', Dustin’ has some of their personal items he’d like to return."