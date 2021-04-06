Diversity and access efforts grow at Omaha arts and entertainment nonprofits

“During the nationwide social justice/Movement for Black Lives protests in early summer 2020, Joslyn’s curators realized that interpretation was an area in which we were falling short,” said Karin Campbell, the museum’s Phil Willson Curator of Contemporary Art.

“Omaha Speaks acknowledges that bringing other voices into the conversation is essential in working toward our goal of ensuring that Joslyn is a place where all people feel that their voices are represented,” she said.

Some nonprofit directors say they’ve had more time to think about the diversity and inclusion issue during the pandemic.

One is Lindy Hoyer, executive director of the Omaha Children’s Museum. She said she and her board realized last summer that their strategic plan was outdated and that downtime during COVID-19 was the perfect opportunity to retool it.

“When nobody has access (due to closing), you really start to think about what that means,” she said. “Do we want to come back and be the same children’s museum, or do we want to look at diversity ... and how do we create a more inclusive environment not only at our museum, but outside our walls.”