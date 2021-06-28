DNA on umbrella places Ryan Larsen near his La Vista home on day he disappeared

La Vista police say they have evidence that may place a missing boy outside his apartment the day he disappeared.

Ryan Larsen’s DNA has been confirmed on an umbrella that someone found on the grounds of the Southfield Apartments, where he lived, Police Chief Bob Lausten said. The umbrella was Ryan’s, and he was carrying it the day he disappeared, Lausten said. The weather that day was damp, and a trace of rain was recorded at Eppley Airfield, according to the National Weather Service.

The umbrella was turned into police three to four days after Ryan disappeared, Lausten said.

Ryan, who has autism, slipped away from classes at La Vista West Elementary School about noon May 17. His 12th birthday has come and gone since then.

Authorities already had reason to suspect that Ryan had headed home because surveillance video of someone who appeared to be Ryan placed him across the street from his apartment complex about 1:30 p.m. that day. Lausten said Ryan didn’t have a key to his apartment, but a family member was expected home about 2 p.m.