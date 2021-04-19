Do Good Week comes just in time for Omaha nonprofits welcoming back volunteers

Volunteers at Omaha’s Radio Talking Book Service read everything from magazines to grocery ads to people with impaired vision or those who can’t hold printed materials.
They inform their audiences about current events and topics such as health, travel, food, pets, home and garden — just about anything you find in a newspaper or periodical.
Since March 17, 2020, when COVID-19 became a pandemic, they’ve been recording at home on smartphones, tablets and computers, said Jane Nielsen, executive director of Radio Talking Book.
“It was pretty hairy for a week and a half getting everybody set up with what they needed,” she said. “But we have had no interruption of services or programming.”
Nonprofits across the Omaha metropolitan area took similar moves to keep crucial unpaid workers busy over the past year. Now many groups are ready to welcome volunteers back in person.
Do Good Week, Monday through Saturday, is here to help, said Marjorie Maas, executive director of SHARE Omaha, the organization coordinating the event.
Each day of Do Good Week — the successor to Omaha Gives — is devoted to a different fundraising or awareness theme. Volunteering is the focus on “Volun-Thursday.” Agencies are using the day for online training and recruiting and activities that will bring people to their buildings, perhaps as a permanent volunteer.
People are eager to return, nonprofit directors say.
Radio Talking Book recently took a survey asking folks when they would want to come back, and more than half said they were ready now.
“It was very encouraging,” Nielsen said.
The agency has almost 80 volunteers who read from the 70 magazines and 13 newspapers to which it subscribes. Books are featured, too, but only for an hour a day; a different agency focuses solely on books.
Training is as simple as a tour of the office, an introduction to the equipment and a trial reading.
“We have a diverse group of men and women, some with accents,” Nielsen said. “They all have a different reading style, and it’s not perfect.” Few people are rejected.
Radio Talking Book is always looking for new volunteers. So is the Nebraska Humane Society, but the training is more involved, said spokeswoman Pam Wiese.
That’s why the Humane Society is using Volun-Thursday for a variety of tasks that don’t require any training but are still vitally important, she said.
Some volunteers who had specialized jobs such as dog walking, fostering pets and helping with medical issues worked throughout the pandemic, Wiese said, but about 90% took a break.
They’re gradually returning, and others will probably decide to become permanent volunteers after Volun-Thursday, when activities will include deep cleaning, preparing sack lunches for animals and making toys such as peanut butter-stuffed Kongs and pupsicles.
“We love to provide stimulation for animals so they’re not quite so bored in their kennels,” Wiese said.
You can sign up to help on Thursday at humanesociety.org.
Spring cleanup has attracted more volunteers than usual through Keep Omaha Beautiful, said Executive Director Christopher Stratman.
The agency provides garbage bags and other supplies for groups that want to spruce up their neighborhoods, he said, and its stock is almost depleted.
He thinks that’s because people are eager to find outdoor activities as the weather improves and the pandemic continues.
“People can do it in small groups with social distancing,” he said.
Right now, if you sign up for other volunteer activities at Keep Omaha Beautiful — such as tree planting and putting “no dumping” stickers on storm drains — you will be put on a list for projects in May or later.
So Keep Omaha Beautiful is sponsoring the Love Your Block Litter Walk for people who want to do something immediate, say, for Do Good Week or Earth Day on Thursday or anytime as a family activity.
Instructions, available at keepomahabeautiful.org, encourage people to walk slowly through their neighborhoods, picking up litter and carefully surveying the landscape. One way to do that would be through a scavenger hunt or other game.
The purpose, they say, is to observe the beauty of the neighborhood and remove what’s not supposed to be there.
You can keep up with Volun-Thursday and all Do Good Week activities at shareomaha.org.
Other days during the week focus on awareness, fundraising, finding new donors and providing material goods to nonprofits.
