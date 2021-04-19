Do Good Week comes just in time for Omaha nonprofits welcoming back volunteers

They’re gradually returning, and others will probably decide to become permanent volunteers after Volun-Thursday, when activities will include deep cleaning, preparing sack lunches for animals and making toys such as peanut butter-stuffed Kongs and pupsicles.

“We love to provide stimulation for animals so they’re not quite so bored in their kennels,” Wiese said.

You can sign up to help on Thursday at humanesociety.org.

Spring cleanup has attracted more volunteers than usual through Keep Omaha Beautiful, said Executive Director Christopher Stratman.

The agency provides garbage bags and other supplies for groups that want to spruce up their neighborhoods, he said, and its stock is almost depleted.

He thinks that’s because people are eager to find outdoor activities as the weather improves and the pandemic continues.

“People can do it in small groups with social distancing,” he said.

Right now, if you sign up for other volunteer activities at Keep Omaha Beautiful — such as tree planting and putting “no dumping” stickers on storm drains — you will be put on a list for projects in May or later.