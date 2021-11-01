Do Space could be demolished as part of potential plans for new central Omaha library

Laura Marlane, executive director of Omaha Public Library, said in a recent interview that early discussions about the central library explored the possibility of putting an addition on the Do Space building. But, she said, talks moved to constructing a new building when it was determined an addition wouldn't be large enough.

"As far as I know, that's the plan, but I don't know what other conversations have been had," Marlane said.

Rebecca Stavick, the CEO of Community Information Trust, the nonprofit that oversees Do Space, referred questions on Do Space's potential involvement to Heritage President Rachel Jacobson.

Jacobson said options are still being explored and stressed that the final plan won't be completed without input from stakeholders and the community.

"We’re looking at a lot of different options, and the project keeps evolving," Jacobson said. "We have so many partners to bring to the table, and we want to make sure the stakeholders are all brought in, and we’re listening to their feedback."

Stakeholders could include the city, the Omaha Public Library, the Omaha Public Library Foundation, Heritage Services, Community Information Trust, Do Space and others.