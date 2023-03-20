Omaha's technology library announced the hiring of a new director Monday.

Krystal Rider, an experienced leader in local nonprofits and community development, began her new role as director of Do Space this month.

Rider comes to Do Space after being a grant manager with Seventy Five North Revitalization Corp., which is a social services and development organization working toward revitalization in Omaha’s Highlander neighborhood.

She joins Do Space at a time of significant changes to the tech library's facility and operations.

Do Space has occupied a former Borders on the southwest corner of 72nd and Dodge Streets since 2015. A lease agreement announced this month would temporarily move the tech library’s services to the city’s Milton R. Abrahams Library, 5111 N. 90th St., while a new central library is built on the current Do Space site.

Eventually, Do Space services will be incorporated into the new library's operations, as well as provided through various Omaha Public Library branches.

“I’ve long admired the mission and impact of Do Space,” Rider said in a press release. “Omaha should be a place where everyone has access to the technology, tools and education needed to achieve their goals, and I’m honored to join an organization that is helping to lead this important work.”

Rebecca Stavick, CEO of Community Information Trust, which manages Do Space, noted Rider's "strong record of working with local organizations and community members."

“Her background in technology and community development aligns well with Do Space’s mission to build digital equity in Omaha," Stavick said. "We’re thrilled to welcome her expertise and leadership.”

Rider replaces Angela McGraw, who left the role this year for Omaha's Girls Inc.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of March 2023