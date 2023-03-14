Omaha's technology library would temporarily relocate from its current home in a former Borders bookstore to a public library in northwest Omaha under a proposal before the City Council.

Do Space has occupied the former Borders on the southwest corner of 72nd and Dodge Streets since 2015. A lease agreement would move the tech library's services to the city's Milton R. Abrahams Library, 5111 N. 90th St., while a new central library is built on the current Do Space site.

Do Space, one of the first technology libraries in the United States, was built through fundraising efforts led by Heritage Omaha, a philanthropic group that has had a hand in some of Omaha’s largest civic projects of the past three decades.

The group is leading the design and construction of the new central library, which Do Space will be integrated into once construction is completed.

The City Council held a public hearing on the Abrahams Library lease Tuesday. One Omaha resident spoke in support of the agreement. There were no opponents.

The council is scheduled to vote on the lease March 28.

Do Space would not pay a fixed rent to occupy space in the northwest Omaha library, but would pay shared operational costs of the Abraham branch. If approved, the lease will begin May 15 and continue for one year with the option to lease on a month-by-month basis until Jan. 1, 2026.

The Omaha Public Library, Omaha Public Library Foundation, City of Omaha, Do Space and Heritage Omaha launched a community survey last month that aims to gather input on the needs of the metro area’s 12 library branches.

The feedback will help shape the future of OPL and Do Space, according to a press release from the survey organizers.

The community survey can be found at OPLSurvey.org. It will be open for responses until May 1. Paper copies are available in English and Spanish at each OPL branch and Do Space. A Spanish version of the survey is available online at OPLEncuesta.org.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of March 2023