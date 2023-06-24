Visitors to Omaha’s new Do Space on Saturday were excited by the integration of technology and books.

Do Space officially opened to the public in its new temporary headquarters inside of the Milton R. Abrahams Branch of the Omaha Public Library near 90th and Fort Streets Saturday morning.

The technology library was previously housed in a building at 72nd and Dodge Streets, which will be demolished to make way for Omaha’s new central library branch. Do Space will be housed within the new branch when it opens.

Krystal Rider, CEO of Do Space, said the organization looks forward to partnering with the Omaha Public Library to increase its reach as a technology space and a “digital playground” for the community.

“Together, we are truly embarking on a journey that will redefine the role of libraries in the digital age,” she said during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday.

The new space inside of the Abrahams Branch offers many of the same services Do Space offered at its previous location, including access to computers and printers, technology and computer classes, tech support services and a 3D lab with 3D printers, laser cutters and embroidery machines.

Do Space also now offers a podcasting space, graphic design computers, a dedicated gaming lounge and resources for sustainability at the new space. Other additions include developing technologies, such as virtual reality and artificial intelligence, Rider said.

Rider said Do Space listened to its employees and the community when it came to deciding what new technologies to introduce.

Do Space hopes to continue its services at the Abrahams branch, and potentially in other locations, after relocating back to 72nd and Dodge, Rider said.

“​​We're hoping that we don't ever have to move out of the Abrahams library,” she said.

More than 75,000 people have attended Do Space's programs since it first opened in 2015 as one of the country's first technology libraries, according to Rebecca Stavick, CEO of Community Information Trust, the nonprofit formed by Heritage Omaha that funds Do Space.

“Even today, we continue to influence library and technology spaces all around the world,” Stavick said.

At the new location within the Abrahams branch, technology like the podcasting studio and 3D printers are just steps away from shelves of books.

Faith Young said she appreciates all of the programming that Do Space offers. Young’s 9-year-old son, Adarryl Montgomery Jr., said the robotics classes are his favorite.

“It's a good place for kids to come learn technology and just hang with friends and learn,” Young said.

Young said she also likes now having Do Space in a combined space with the library.

“It all connects. I love it,” Young said. “You get books and technology.”

Ben Snyder said he was excited to check out the new space Saturday with his wife and kids. He said he likes the new location, but is also looking forward to the future location within the new central library.

“I can't wait to see what it looks like and what they're going to do with the space,” he said.

Photos: Do Space opens new location at Omaha Public Library branch