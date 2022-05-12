Doctor who performed Nebraska's first two kidney transplants dies at 99

Dr. Edward Malashock will be remembered not only for his storied medical career but also for his generosity to the community and his kindness and devotion to his family and patients.

In 1965, Malashock, who was born in Omaha in 1923, was the urologic surgeon on the team that performed the first two kidney transplants in Nebraska.

Malashock earned his medical degree at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in 1946. He then underwent specialized training in St. Louis, served two years as a U.S. Army medical officer and completed more training in New York City.

He returned to Omaha, joined the UNMC faculty and served as a clinical professor of surgery in the urology section until his retirement from private practice and teaching in 1989.

Malashock, who died Tuesday at age 99, was known by relatives for his kindness and for his love of technology, travel, skiing and, most important, his family.

"He honestly was the kindest, nicest man, and he cared so much about his patients," said daughter Jan Egermayer of Omaha. "He loved family so much, too."

Grandson Matt Egermayer of Omaha recalled that his late grandmother, Sally, followed her husband on his medical corps assignment to the Philippines aboard a freighter. The couple were married for 74 years.

Egermayer said his grandfather specialized in urology because he was fascinated by technology, and the specialty had the most up-and-coming technology at the time. Decades after he retired, Malashock continued reading medical journals because he wanted to know what was new. "He never wanted to stop learning," Egermayer said.

The Malashocks had a vacation home in Snowmass, Colorado, and Malashock skied until he was in his 80s, Egermayer said. The couple traveled widely.

Malashock received a number of awards during his career, including the 2009 Nebraska Medical Center Legends Award, the 2002 College of Medicine Alumni Association's Distinguished Alumnus Award and the Outstanding Physician Award.

In 1989, the couple created the Edward and Sally Malashock Chair of Urologic Surgery at UNMC. In 2017, they established the Dr. Edward and Sally Malashock Fund for the Interprofessional Experiential Center for Enduring Learning to support construction of the Davis Global Center at 42nd and Emile Streets. The atrium of the building is named for the couple.

Dr. Jeffrey Gold, UNMC's chancellor, said Malashock was a dedicated educator and mentor.

"His impact will be felt for generations to come, not only in the physicians he trained but through the endowed professorship he and his wife, Sally, created, as well as their support for cutting-edge educational technology," he said in a statement.

In addition to his daughter and grandson, Malashock is survived by sons Mark of Denver and Jim of Sacramento, California; brother Robert Malashock; and five other grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11:15 a.m. Friday at Temple Israel, 13111 Sterling Ridge Drive. To view a livestream of the service, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87641617573.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.