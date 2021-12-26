Doctors use mesh cage to treat 'Professor Umbridge,' Omaha woman's brain aneurysm

For some time, doctors have been using coils of tiny wires, or a combination of coils and mesh tubes called stents, to fill and block off aneurysms. In the right patient, the technique can be a less-invasive alternative to the other common treatment: surgically opening the skull and placing a small metal clip across the neck of an aneurysm. All are part of an ongoing evolution in the treatment of aneurysms.

But Smith’s aneurysm was what’s known as a wide-necked aneurysm, a type that makes up between 26% and 36% of brain aneurysms, according to a January 2020 review in the Journal of NeuroInterventional Surgery. As the name suggests, such aneurysms have a wide opening. Coils literally can fall out, Jani said.

Smith, a mother of five, said she knew she also had the option to monitor rather than treat her aneurysm.

“But it was large enough that not treating it was not the best option,” she said. Even during the month and a half between her diagnosis and the procedure, she said, she felt like a “ticking time bomb.” Her 9-year-old named the bulge Professor Umbridge after the evil, pink-garbed, bureaucrat-turned-headmaster in the Harry Potter series.