Dodge County man, 23, dies when tractor enters ditch and rolls

A 23-year-old man from rural Dodge, Nebraska, died Wednesday night when the tractor he was driving went into a ditch and rolled over.

Samuel D. Christensen was pronounced dead at the scene, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies were called to County Road 4 just south of Nebraska Highway 91 about 7:25 p.m. 

Investigators determined that Christensen was driving a John Deere tractor north on the county road while pulling a baler. The tractor entered the east ditch, rolled over and came to a rest in a farm field. 

Family members notified authorities after they became concerned when Christensen did not return home. Personnel from the Dodge Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department assisted at the scene. 

