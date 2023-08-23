The ramp from Dodge Street to Interstate 480 eastbound will be closed overnight Wednesday, Nebraska Department of Transportation officials said.

The ramp, at about 27th Street on the west edge of downtown, will shut down at 9 p.m. Wednesday and remain closed until 5 a.m. Thursday to allow for sign maintenance along the road, according to an NDOT press release.

Omaha’s Public Works Department also announced several new traffic adjustments this week:

North 24th Street will be restricted southbound at Pratt Street for utility work until Sunday.

Arbor Street between South 117th and South 119th Streets will be closed to through traffic for street repair until Tuesday.

North 14th Street between Izard and Nicholas Streets will be closed to through traffic for utility work until Sunday.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of August 2023