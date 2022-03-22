Dog dies in house fire that displaces family of 7 in southwest Omaha

A family of two adults and five children was forced to find a place to stay Monday night after a fire tore through a southwest Omaha home.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home near 220th Street and West Center Road just before midnight, according to a spokesman for the Omaha Fire Department. First responders reported that two sides of the house were burning, with flames coming through the roof.

The people in the house made it out safely, but a dog died in the fire. The fire finally was brought under control after about 90 minutes.

The ranch-style home, valued at $475,000, sustained an estimated $200,000 in damage. Firefighters also estimated a loss of $200,000 of the home's contents.

A preliminary investigation determined the fire to be accidental in nature.

