Dog found starving, near death, now thriving in Omaha home

Every time Fremont Police Officer Kelli Brown receives a picture of Maya frolicking in the grass or enjoying a car ride, she knows she did the right thing that fateful day in September.

The young Lab mix was “ice cold” and “a bag of bones” on Sept. 11, when Brown carried her from the apartment where she had been left in a dog kennel for weeks. It was the worst case of animal abuse Brown said she had ever seen in a long career that includes not only the police department, but also 18 years with the Nebraska Humane Society.

But instead of having Maya euthanized because she was so near death, Brown and her supervisors made the decision to fight for her life.

“All we could think of was her running through a dog park one day,” Brown said.

Three months later, Maya is enjoying that second chance. She can eat and walk now and enjoys cavorting outside in the sun. Foster mom Emily Cheloha plans to give her a permanent home.

Cheloha’s roommate, Frankie Mickelson, brought Maya to the Humane Society on Wednesday for a checkup. She now weighs 36½ pounds, 22 pounds more than when she was found.