Dog found starving, near death, now thriving in Omaha home

Every time Fremont Police Officer Kelli Brown receives a picture of Maya frolicking in the grass or enjoying a car ride, she knows she did the right thing that fateful day in September.
The young Lab mix was “ice cold” and “a bag of bones” on Sept. 11, when Brown carried her from the apartment where she had been left in a dog kennel for weeks. It was the worst case of animal abuse Brown said she had ever seen in a long career that includes not only the police department, but also 18 years with the Nebraska Humane Society.
But instead of having Maya euthanized because she was so near death, Brown and her supervisors made the decision to fight for her life.
“All we could think of was her running through a dog park one day,” Brown said.
Three months later, Maya is enjoying that second chance. She can eat and walk now and enjoys cavorting outside in the sun. Foster mom Emily Cheloha plans to give her a permanent home.
Cheloha’s roommate, Frankie Mickelson, brought Maya to the Humane Society on Wednesday for a checkup. She now weighs 36½ pounds, 22 pounds more than when she was found.
“She’s honestly one of the happiest dogs I’ve ever met,” said Cheloha, a veterinary assistant who helped care for Maya after she was rescued. “You would never guess she came from where she did. She’s loving life and just the happiest dog ever.”
Her previous owner, Janelle Winners of Fremont, has been charged with felony animal cruelty in Dodge County. She has pleaded not guilty. Her next hearing in the case has been set for Jan. 20.
She would face up to three years of prison if found guilty and may be restricted from owning another pet for 15 years.
“We will be pushing for both,” said Brown, a supervising community service officer.
Until she saw her eyes flicker, Brown thought Maya was already dead the day police received a call about a dog in poor condition.
Only a year old, Maya had been locked in her kennel and rarely fed, Brown said.
Brown rushed the dog to Urgent Pet Care in Omaha. Veterinarians there were preparing to euthanize Maya because she was in such bad shape when Brown said no, she was too young.
“Her will to live was enough to override this tough decision,’’ Brown said.
“I’ve never seen a dog this near death where we were able to save it.”
Maya had to be on a feeding tube for weeks because her muscles were too weak to swallow food. She also couldn’t walk. After 10 days at the urgent care clinic, the Nebraska Humane Society stepped up to provide further care.
Brown said it sometimes can cost up to $20,000 to save a dog like Maya. Thanks to pledges from a GoFundMe account, though, her initial costs have been paid in full. The Humane Society will cover her continuing expenses.
“I would go and see her every day, before work or after work and spend some time with her,” Brown said.Her work schedule doesn’t align now with Cheloha’s, so she gets pictures instead. Maya in the car. Maya playing outside or with new buddy, Tucker.
“I am so thankful for Officer Brown deciding to fight for her, because now she is thriving in her new life,” Cheloha said. “And I’m so lucky to be part of it.”
