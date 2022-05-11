Dog owners risk pets' health by leaving them in hot cars, Nebraska Humane Society says

It takes only a few minutes in extreme heat for pets left in vehicles to suffer health issues, the Nebraska Humane Society said Wednesday.

This week, when temperatures rose, calls about dogs being left in cars increased, said Steve Glandt, the organization's vice president of field operations. Pet owners never should leave their animals unattended in a car, Glandt said, even for a few minutes.

"The temperature can rise quickly and cause serious health issues, including death," Glandt said. "If you see a pet left unattended in a vehicle, call the Nebraska Humane Society at 402-444-7800 and choose option one to connect to dispatch."

Pet owners can be cited for cruelty to animals.

Symptoms of overheating in pets can include excessive panting or difficulty breathing, increased heart and respiratory rate, drooling, stupor and collapse. Symptoms also can include seizures, bloody diarrhea and vomit along with an elevated body temperature of over 104 degrees.

