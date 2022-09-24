Dogs and their owners take to downtown Omaha for FidoFest

Dozens of dogs, and their owners, soaked in the sun Saturday afternoon at the first-ever FidoFest at the Gene Leahy Mall.

At the event, dog owners could buy dog treats and accessories, check out rescues up for adoption and even take their dog through a free training clinic.

From poodles to corgis and hounds to shepherds, dogs of all shapes and sizes and their human counterparts mingled during the event stationed near the mall’s dog park, which was also a busy destination Saturday afternoon.

Many event attendees said Saturday's warm but breezy weather made for a great day to hang out at the renovated downtown park with their furry friends.

Hands, Hearts & Paws was one of the animal rescues at the event. Tony David, a board member for the foster-based rescue, said he thought the event was a great opportunity to show off the dogs that are available for adoption.

The nonprofit takes in dogs, often older or with more challenging medical needs, from no-kill shelters across several states and tries to put them in loving homes, David said. While they wait for adoption, the dogs stay with foster families.

“We try to get our dogs out in public as much as we can,” David said. “I think it's a good thing to get people out to see what the rescues do and get the other vendors out here as well.”

Cris Macke of the Macke Institute of Canine Therapy was at the event discussing physical therapy options for dogs. Macke said she helps dogs recover from injuries and after surgeries using the same sort of physical therapy treatments humans often undergo.

Macke said she enjoyed the event and the variety of vendors present, and appreciated being able to discuss canine therapy with dog owners.

“Ultimately it's about improving their quality of life,” Macke said.

Eliza Plummer, who moved to Omaha a few months ago, said she and her corgi Doc enjoyed seeing all of the dogs and owners out and about at FidoFest.

“I think it's just cool seeing all of the vendors out here and supporting the local businesses,” she said. “And he gets to meet some fellow corgis.”

Tanya Cook said FidoFest was an excuse for both her and her rescue dog Abby to get out of the apartment Saturday afternoon.

“It's such a nice day, I wanted just for both of us to get out and enjoy a little bit of socialization, and fresh air and sunshine,” she said.