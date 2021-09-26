Dogs have their day at Nebraska Humane Society fundraiser

"I like that Zoey loves (riding in the car)," Loetscher said. "She really loves all the attention she gets. It's just a lot of fun."

At the other end of the size spectrum, Arianna, a 5-year-old blue Great Dane, was no less accommodating for photos or a friendly ear scratch. The 135-pound gentle giant and her owner, Beth Maysles, are regular attendees of the Walk for the Animals because it's a wonderful social event, Maysles said.

"So many people want to see her, touch her and pet her," Maysles said. "She is a universal leveler for people, and they want to get involved with her."

Garrett Wills brought his dogs Luca, 6 months old, and Toby, 4 years old, so they could meet and socialize with other dogs. Both dogs are mixed-breed border collies that lavished attention on their handlers, Wills and Jamie Dittrich.

"It's nice, after the pandemic, to get out and be around other people and dogs," Wills said. "It gives the dogs more chances to socialize, and I like learning about all the different rescue groups here."

Over at the photo tent, Mitch Miller of Foto Fun Spot has been volunteering to snap pictures of owners and pets since 2016. The tent is sponsored by Urgent Pet Care, and the photo prints were free.