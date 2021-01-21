Don Klein, owner of Cris' Rexall Drug, used his time to give back to others

Don Klein was a fixture on 50th.
The Oklahoma native worked the counter at his Dundee drugstore seven days a week.
Employees and customers at what was then Cris' Rexall Drug on 50th and Dodge Streets were like family. Klein knew them by name and always made sure they walked away with exactly what they needed.
"He loved what he did," said his daughter Stephani Tikalsky.
Klein died Sunday. He was 86.
After graduating from the University of Oklahoma, Klein moved to Omaha and landed a job at Cris' Rexall Drug.
Klein bought the store, a Dundee institution, in 1971 from founder Oscar H. Christensen.
He took the job seriously and was determined to maintain the store's success while still putting his own spin on the business, Tikalsky said.
Klein was in the store every day, even on holidays. The whole family would staff the store for shifts on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, helping last-minute shoppers finish their lists.
Klein loved offering internships and helping to train young pharmacists, Tikalsky said.
"He loved people and he was able to help people," Tikalsky said. "I remember watching him with all of his customers, always making sure they were getting the right thing. He created a family at that drugstore."
He was proud, too, of the store's soda fountain. Klein told The World-Herald in 1990 that he never considered closing the fountain. It brought in customers who otherwise might not have come in, he said.
"He recognized that it brought people in and that it created community," Tikalsky said.
Klein's daughter Vicki Allely started working at the store dusting shelves when she was 13 years old. She's been working ever since and now owns her own bookkeeping business.
"Dad taught me that's what you do. If you want something, you work for it," Allely said.
She always went to Klein for business advice and to bounce ideas off him, even up until a few weeks ago. One of her biggest takeaways from watching her dad run a business was how to maintain a trusting relationship with clients.
Klein sold the store to Kohll's Pharmacy in 1997.
Klein often credited his wife, Ilene, with raising the couple's two daughters and keeping the house running. Klein brought his wife a bouquet of roses every anniversary.
In addition to his work at the pharmacy, Klein was involved in a number of community organizations, including Rotary Club, the Rose Blumkin Home, Beth El Synagogue and Planned Parenthood.
He was proud of his perfect attendance record with the Rotary Club. If he was out of town for business or vacation, his daughter said, Klein would find a local meeting to keep his record.
"That was part of him giving back," Allely said. "When you have the time, you give back."
Klein golfed at least once a week, his daughters said. He landed at least two holes in one, Tikalsky said.
He was also an avid reader. He would often be in the middle of reading two books at the same time. Even if Klein didn't like a book, he would stick with it to finish it out of respect for the author, Tikalsky said.
Klein was a loyal Oklahoma Sooners fan. He named his schnauzer Boomer and a buddy named his dog Sooner. Every night, Boomer would fall asleep in the crook of Klein's arm. He could often be found sitting in Klein's lap while he watched television.
Klein's family described him as a "mensch," a Yiddish word describing a person of integrity and honor.
"He was just a good man who cared for people and did the right thing," Tikalsky said. "He taught that to my sister and me."
Klein was preceded in death by his wife, Ilene. In addition to his daughters, Klein is survived by his wife, Dolores "Dee" Klein; stepdaughters; brother, Phil Klein, and sister-in-law Susie Silverman.
A private burial was held Tuesday. Donations can be made in honor of Klein to the Donald Maurice Tikalsky Camp Scholarship fund, the Omaha Jewish Community Center and Planned Parenthood.
