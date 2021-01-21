Don Klein, owner of Cris' Rexall Drug, used his time to give back to others

He was proud, too, of the store's soda fountain. Klein told The World-Herald in 1990 that he never considered closing the fountain. It brought in customers who otherwise might not have come in, he said.

"He recognized that it brought people in and that it created community," Tikalsky said.

Klein's daughter Vicki Allely started working at the store dusting shelves when she was 13 years old. She's been working ever since and now owns her own bookkeeping business.

"Dad taught me that's what you do. If you want something, you work for it," Allely said.

She always went to Klein for business advice and to bounce ideas off him, even up until a few weeks ago. One of her biggest takeaways from watching her dad run a business was how to maintain a trusting relationship with clients.

Klein sold the store to Kohll's Pharmacy in 1997.

Klein often credited his wife, Ilene, with raising the couple's two daughters and keeping the house running. Klein brought his wife a bouquet of roses every anniversary.

In addition to his work at the pharmacy, Klein was involved in a number of community organizations, including Rotary Club, the Rose Blumkin Home, Beth El Synagogue and Planned Parenthood.