Donor of Durham Museum's Christmas tree now can see bar that she co-founded

Rosemary Synowiecki finds herself in a win-win-win situation after donating a 40-foot-tall blue spruce to the Durham Museum to serve as Omaha's official Christmas tree of 2021:
• The 92-year-old woman finally will have an unimpeded view from her kitchen window of Dinker's Bar & Grill, which she and her late husband, Frank "Dinker" Synowiecki, founded in 1965. The view includes a beautiful mural on the south side of the building at 29th and Castelar Streets that celebrates the culture and heritage of South Omaha immigrants.
• She will have the honor of flipping a switch to light the tree during a virtual ceremony Thanksgiving night.
• Most importantly, Synowiecki can stop worrying that the giant tree will one day blow over in a storm and crush the home she and her husband built in 1986.
"My mom has been worried about the size of the tree, afraid it was going to fall on her house," said a daughter, Cathie Neneman of Fremont. "Now, she will get a better view of the bar and she really, really loves that mural. She's always talking about it."
The tradition of a tree at the Durham goes back to the 1930s and the museum's days as a train station. Joyce Synowiecki, who married into the family, said the tree was first offered to the museum three years ago.
"Dinker would have been so proud and excited," she said. "He was such a giving man." She noted that he sponsored the Lil Dinks midget football team, held Easter egg hunts ever year and always had Santa Claus at Dinker's giving out stockings to customers' children.
The Christmas tree tradition began in the 1930s, when Union Pacific employees would cut down large evergreens in the Pacific Northwest and send them to Omaha's Union Station. There, they would be decorated and displayed for travelers. The station closed in 1971. The Western Heritage Museum — now known as the Durham Museum — opened there in 1975, and the tree tradition resumed.
"We are thrilled that a family with such a rich Omaha history is donating their tree to an Omaha tradition like Christmas at Union Station," said Jessica Brummer, a museum spokeswoman. "It's always special, but when you have a family with such long-standing ties to the community, it's even more exciting."
After a crew from Union Pacific's bridges and buildings division took down the tree Monday morning, it was loaded onto a flatbed and taken to the Durham Museum at 801 S. 10th St. Staff from Mangelsen's will trim the tree with about 12,000 lights and hundreds of huge ornaments.
This year, the 90th anniversary of the opening of Union Station, all the lights on the tree will be white, as was the custom years ago, Brummer said. New ornaments also will be displayed, as will an art deco star that says "Established 1931."
The tree-lighting ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The ceremony can be seen on the museum's website, Facebook page and a YouTube channel. The 30-minute program will feature musical performances by the Boys Town Choir, a greeting from Santa and the countdown to the lighting of the region’s largest indoor Christmas tree.
Neneman said about three dozen family members will be on hand for the tree-lighting ceremony. Many are former employees of Dinker's Bar and Grill, now operated by the Synowiecki's granddaughter, Kerry Mumm, and her husband, Josh.
"This will be a great thing for our family, and I'm looking forward to seeing Mom flip the switch," Neneman said. "It's wonderful to think that our town will have a Dinker's Christmas tree."
