Donor of Durham Museum's Christmas tree now can see bar that she co-founded

Rosemary Synowiecki finds herself in a win-win-win situation after donating a 40-foot-tall blue spruce to the Durham Museum to serve as Omaha's official Christmas tree of 2021:

• The 92-year-old woman finally will have an unimpeded view from her kitchen window of Dinker's Bar & Grill, which she and her late husband, Frank "Dinker" Synowiecki, founded in 1965. The view includes a beautiful mural on the south side of the building at 29th and Castelar Streets that celebrates the culture and heritage of South Omaha immigrants.

• She will have the honor of flipping a switch to light the tree during a virtual ceremony Thanksgiving night.

• Most importantly, Synowiecki can stop worrying that the giant tree will one day blow over in a storm and crush the home she and her husband built in 1986.

"My mom has been worried about the size of the tree, afraid it was going to fall on her house," said a daughter, Cathie Neneman of Fremont. "Now, she will get a better view of the bar and she really, really loves that mural. She's always talking about it."

The tradition of a tree at the Durham goes back to the 1930s and the museum's days as a train station. Joyce Synowiecki, who married into the family, said the tree was first offered to the museum three years ago.