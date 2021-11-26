'Don't give up hope': Omaha truck driver beats cancer, returns to the road

While she was thankful to continue her career with Hill Bros., working in an office wasn’t the same as being behind the wheel, she said.

“You just feel confined in an office,” she said. “(On the road) you’re not looking at a computer screen all day; you have different views every hour.”

Herron started up her route again earlier this month, and each week transports cargo from Omaha or another nearby pickup spot to the Port of Oakland in California. One of her daughters also travels with her in her own semi, she said.

"Seeing different things, seeing different people all of the time … I just love it out here,” she said.

Getting back on the road hasn’t been without its challenges, she said. She had to pass the test for her CDL license, and — now that she's back to driving — get used to the Bay area traffic and navigating steep roads.

“Going down the mountain, you don’t want to go too fast; you don’t want to tip your load,” she said. “I think because I’m older, I’m wiser — I’m more cautious than I was before.”

Over the course of her career, Herron said she’s also seen the trucking industry change, with more women joining the traditionally male-dominated field.