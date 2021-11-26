'Don't give up hope': Omaha truck driver beats cancer, returns to the road

After a cancer diagnosis took her off the road six years ago, truck driver Ellie Herron is back where she feels free: behind the wheel of a semi.
When Herron's doctors declared her cancer free earlier this year, she decided to go back to the job she loves as a driver for Omaha's Hill Bros.
Herron started her truck driving career in the late 1980s because it paid a good salary and helped her support her two daughters, she said.
She continued with the job for decades, until around 2015 when she was diagnosed with endometrial cancer, and — a year later — lung cancer.
Her treatment included a radical hysterectomy, intense chemotherapy and radiation treatment, she said, which took a toll on her physically.
“I’d have to go into the hospital for a week and be on the chemo for 18 hours a day,” she said. “It was rough. It makes you tired. I couldn’t really do anything.”
There was a time when she felt like giving up, Herron said, but her daughters helped push her to believe in herself.
During her treatment, Herron had to stop driving for Hill Bros. and instead transitioned to working in the company's office.
“Hill Brothers really stood by me 100%,” she said.
While she was thankful to continue her career with Hill Bros., working in an office wasn’t the same as being behind the wheel, she said.
“You just feel confined in an office,” she said. “(On the road) you’re not looking at a computer screen all day; you have different views every hour.”
Herron started up her route again earlier this month, and each week transports cargo from Omaha or another nearby pickup spot to the Port of Oakland in California. One of her daughters also travels with her in her own semi, she said.
"Seeing different things, seeing different people all of the time … I just love it out here,” she said.
Getting back on the road hasn’t been without its challenges, she said. She had to pass the test for her CDL license, and — now that she's back to driving — get used to the Bay area traffic and navigating steep roads.
“Going down the mountain, you don’t want to go too fast; you don’t want to tip your load,” she said. “I think because I’m older, I’m wiser — I’m more cautious than I was before.”
Over the course of her career, Herron said she’s also seen the trucking industry change, with more women joining the traditionally male-dominated field.
Herron said she plans to continue driving for as long as she’s physically able to. She said getting back on the road has helped her regain some of her strength and keeps her active.
“I can feel myself getting stronger everyday,” she said.
She said she encourages anyone who may feel hopeless in their circumstances to keep believing in themselves, and hopes her story of perseverance can inspire others.
“Don’t give up hope,” she said. “Have some hope, keep your head up. There’s going to be times when you just hit the bottom, but get up, dust your jeans off and just trudge forward.”