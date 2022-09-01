Don't hesitate to speak out about racism, authors tell Omaha Girls Inc. audience

Don’t be afraid to call people out about racism, two popular authors told young women at Lunch for the Girls, the annual Girls Inc. fundraiser hosted at Omaha’s CHI Health Center Thursday.

“Make sure to speak up as much as you can without putting yourself in danger,” said Amber Ruffin, a television writer and personality who wrote “You'll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey (Crazy Stories About Racism)” with her sister Lacey Lamar.

Ruffin, who grew up with Lamar, their parents and their three siblings in Omaha’s Benson neighborhood, was the first Black woman hired to write for a late-night talk show when she joined “Late Night With Seth Meyers” in 2014. She now lives in New York, where she also has her own talk show on NBC’s Peacock streaming service.

Lamar lives in Omaha and travels the country giving talks on racism to young people and others. She had a 25-year career in health care and human services.

The sisters were the latest in an impressive line of notable people to speak at the luncheons, which began in 2003. Previous speakers include Barack Obama, Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush. About 800 people attended Thursday’s event, including a number of Girls Inc. participants who came on buses from schools such as Marian and Omaha North.

In brief remarks by herself, Ruffin said she was happy to be there.

"I love this opportunity to talk to these little babies because it’s tough out there, and I want you to have this info," she said.

She told the girls that racism — and sexism — accelerates when you join the working world. She encouraged them to enlist the help of others "to build a team around you and have the confidence to say 'This sucks.' "

“Structural racism is a huge beast and it wants to hurt us,” she said.

Together, Ruffin and Lamar answered questions from Jordan and Janii Blair, 16-year-old twins who are involved in several Girls Inc. programs and just started their junior year at Omaha Central High School.

The sisters said many of the questions were familiar:

»Why is it so important that people read your book?

"We wrote this book because it’s a 'what not to do,' " Lamar said. "I was shocked by how many people came up to me, especially White people, and said 'Oh my God, I do that.' I was shocked because they recognized it."

She said many people tell her they will never again do the things they identified with in the book.

"(A teacher said to me) 'I put my hand in the only Black student’s hair every day and I’m not gonna do that anymore,' " Lamar said. "They realize that they’re making life hell for someone like me. That’s worth (writing the book) for me."

»Why did you choose the conversational format?

"We chose that because it was easier. We wrote the book in about 40 minutes," Ruffin joked.

Then she got serious, telling the girls that the sisters figured if they wrote down what they felt and what they wanted to say exactly the way they wanted to say it, it would be more real for readers, regardless of who they are. The book has a lot of humor and a lot of heart.

"It makes it harder for people to deny our humanity and makes it go down easier," she said.

Lamar said people say reading the book is like they’re sitting there having a conversation with her.

»What were you like as kids?

"We were just two big old geeks, just nerdy nerds," Ruffin said.

"We wore thick glasses and I carried around 'Lord of the Rings' books," Lamar added, then joked: "We were two gorgeous nerds."

»What is the most important thing you learned?

Lamar’s answer: To stand up for yourself at all times, like when you’re in a group of White people and someone suggests doing blackface.

Ruffin’s answer: There will be that one know-it-all older White man at work, a guy everyone defers to no matter if he's right or wrong. Don’t let him take over. They hired you because they wanted you and your skills. So don’t be afraid to give your opinion.

»Has anything changed at all?

"Amber and I thought we had cured racism," Lamar said, laughing, but no.

However, she said that she thinks the book has done some good, such as giving comfort to people of color by showing them that crazy things are happening to others.

The twins also shared their experiences of racism, and, prompted by questions from the sisters, shared what Girls Inc. has done for them.

Both said they would be way less confident if they hadn’t found a home at Girls Inc.

The sisters added a plug for the book’s sequel, "The World Record Book of Racist Stories (Ruffin Family Edition)," which includes material from other family members. It will be released on Nov. 22.

And longtime Girls Inc. Executive Director Roberta Wilhelm also announced that she was presiding over her final Lunch for the Girls. She plans to retire before this time next year.