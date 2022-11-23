 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Don't miss today's bonus Thanksgiving section; it has Thursday's comics, puzzles and more

The tree planted in 1987 that will serve as Durham Christmas tree was delivered Monday.

Today’s World-Herald is our special Thanksgiving holiday edition.

Inside, you’ll find our regular daily sections of news, sports and other content. You’ll see lots of Black Friday advertising inserts.

And one more thing: A bonus Thanksgiving section with more news, sports and opinion content, plus the comics, puzzles and features that otherwise would be published on Thursday.

We’re adding that bonus section today because, in a change from past years, we are not publishing a print edition tomorrow on Thanksgiving Day. We’re letting our production team and newspaper carriers have a chance to more fully enjoy the holiday.

Subscribers still will be able to access Omaha.com for the latest updates, or read the online e-edition of our Thursday paper. We’ll still have reporters, photographers and editors on duty to cover the news, and the print edition will resume on Friday.

As for the bonus Thanksgiving section, you can treat it like a second helping of pumpkin pie. You can dig into it today, solving twice as many crossword puzzles in one sitting. Or you can put it aside until Thanksgiving Day to savor the extra news stories, editorials and comics that we’re serving up. The choice is yours.

Either way, we wish you a happy Thanksgiving!

