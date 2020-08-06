Doris Buffett dies at 92; She was 'far more philanthropic than I am,' Warren Buffett says

When Warren Buffett announced in 2006 that he would give away his fortune to charity, his decision unleashed a flood of individual requests for help.

Instead of tossing the letters aside, Buffett would package them up and send them to his big sister, Doris. She and her assistants at her charity, the Sunshine Lady Foundation, scrutinized each one, looking for people who had come upon hard times through no fault of their own.

Countless times, those down-on-their-luck people would get a hand up from Doris: a man who needed a glass eye, a woman who wanted a tombstone for a lost child, a woman with a disability who needed a car to get to work.

“These are decent people who just didn’t have the breaks somebody else did,” Doris once said.

Doris Buffett, who used the wealth from her billionaire brother’s investment success to make a name for herself through a very personal brand of retail philanthropy, died Tuesday at her home in Rockport, Maine. She was 92.

Warren in an interview on Thursday described his sister as a big-hearted and talented woman who was “far more philanthropic than I am.”

“She gave time as well as money,” he said. “She did that 10 hours a day. She really wanted to know their stories.”