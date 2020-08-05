You are the owner of this article.
Doris Buffett, philanthropist and sister to Warren Buffett, dies
breaking top story

Doris Buffett, a philanthropist who enjoyed helping those in need and sister to Omaha billionaire Warren Buffett, died Tuesday at age 92.

Buffett, 92, died Tuesday at her home in Rockport, Maine.

Buffett, 92, died Tuesday at her home in Rockport, Maine. The New York Times confirmed her death with her grandson, Alexander Buffett Rozek.

Buffett was known for reading through letters from people in need of help and then providing them a leg up. She created two foundations as vehicles for her work, the Sunshine Lady Foundation and the Letters Foundation. She also published the book, “Giving it All Away” in 2010.

Over the years, she backed a college program for prison inmates, provided money for struggling single mothers and helped a wide range of people who, she believed, were in financial straits through forces outside their control.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

