Doris Buffett, philanthropist and sister to Warren Buffett, dies

Doris Buffett, a philanthropist and sister to Omaha billionaire investor Warren Buffett has died, according to published reports.

Buffett, 92, died Tuesday at her home in Rockport, Maine. The New York Times confirmed her death with her grandson, Alexander Buffett Rozek.

Buffett was known for reading through letters from people in need of help and then providing them a leg up. She created two foundations as vehicles for her work, the Sunshine Lady Foundation and the Letters Foundation. She also published the book, “Giving it All Away” in 2010.

Over the years, she backed a college program for prison inmates, provided money for struggling single mothers and helped a wide range of people who, she believed, were in financial straits through forces outside their control.

