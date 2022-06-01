Dottie the giraffe dies at age 22 at Omaha zoo

Dottie, the oldest giraffe at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, has died.
Zoo officials announced the giraffe's death Wednesday.
Dottie fell Tuesday morning and was found lying on her side in the giraffe barn, zoo officials said. She was unable to get up.
Getting up from the ground takes a "massive effort," even for young, healthy herd members, said Dr. Laura Kleinschmidt, a zoo veterinarian.
Vet staff responded to Dottie immediately. Unable to stand on her own because of chronic medical issues, staff decided to euthanize the giraffe.
Dottie had been under close monitoring and medical care for osteoarthritis resulting in overgrown hooves since 2019. Over the last two years, zoo staff collaborated with hoof-trimming specialists to allow Dottie to walk comfortably for as long as possible.
The average life expectancy for a female giraffe is about 20 years. Male giraffes live about 14 years.
Dottie was a reticulated giraffe, which is one of four giraffe species listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List. About 11,000 reticulated giraffes are in the wild, although numbers are decreasing rapidly, zoo officials said.
The oldest living giraffe in North America is 33 and lives at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo, according to the Zoological Information Management System.
Dottie, born in September 1999, was a lifelong resident of the Omaha zoo. She mothered three calves, including LoLo, who lives in the African Grasslands exhibit at the zoo.
Her daughter Zoe lives in the Tulsa Zoo and son Malcolm lives in Zoo Miami.
"After spending her entire life in Omaha, Dottie was seen by millions of zoo visitors and was an ambassador for conservation,” said Dan Cassidy, vice president of animal management at the zoo. “She will be greatly missed by our zoo family and the Omaha community. Dottie lives on through her offspring, positively impacting the sustainability of her species in zoos.”
Keepers remembered Dottie, who loved bananas as a treat, as an excellent matriarch to the giraffe herd. She recently served as "auntie" to new giraffe calf Arthur. They described her as "sweet and strong."
