The Douglas County Assessor and Register of Deeds' Office issued a warning Wednesday about a potential phone scam regarding the homestead exemption program.

The Assessor's Office recently received a report of a scammer who called a local woman and claimed to be from the "homestead program." The caller told the woman there was too much money in her savings account to qualify for the homestead exemption and that she needed to transfer money to her checking account, according to a press release.

The caller, who never identified themselves by name, then asked for the woman's bank pin number, according to the release.

While staff members in the Assessor's Office do sometimes make follow-up phone calls to homestead exemption applicants, they will always identify themselves as employees of that office, according to the release.

They will never ask potential applicants for bank account information, the release said, and anyone getting a similar phone call asking for their bank information should hang up immediately.

The homestead exemption is a program that exempts all or a portion of a home's property value from taxation. It is aimed at seniors, individuals with disabilities and some veterans, according to the Assessor's Office website.