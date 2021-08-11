Douglas County attorney: Deaths of 2 men at Omaha home appear to be drug-related

Two men found dead early Tuesday in a house near 60th and Fort Streets appear to have overdosed on drugs.
Ronnell M. Grixby, 32, of Omaha, and Roderick Roberson, 44, of Searcy, Arkansas, were found dead after 8 a.m. An Omaha police report said there were indications the men had been using drugs.
Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Wednesday that autopsies were being performed on the men. It will be a few days before toxicology results are back, he said.
"I hate to jump the gun, but preliminarily, it appears to be a drug overdose situation," Kleine said. "We'll have to wait to get the toxicology back."
Neither man lived at the house, according to a 44-year-old man who lives there. He told police that Roberson, his cousin, and Grixby were hanging out in the basement when he left to go to a casino about 11:30 p.m. Monday.
When the man went down to the basement at 8 a.m. Tuesday, he told police, he found Grixby and Roberson unresponsive. Omaha fire rescue crews were dispatched to the address just after 8:35 a.m. and the men were declared dead a few minutes later.
Grixby was a standout football and basketball player at Omaha Central High School who had planned to walk on at Nebraska for the 2008 football season. But he sat out the year because of a high heart rate discovered during summer workouts.
He is the brother of two former Nebraska football players, Cortney and DeAntae Grixby. Cortney lettered as a cornerback and return man at Nebraska from 2004 to 2007. DeAntae battled injuries throughout his career as a Nebraska I-back in 2000 and 2001 and as a fullback in 2002 and 2003.
