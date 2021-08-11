Douglas County attorney: Deaths of 2 men at Omaha home appear to be drug-related

Two men found dead early Tuesday in a house near 60th and Fort Streets appear to have overdosed on drugs.

Ronnell M. Grixby, 32, of Omaha, and Roderick Roberson, 44, of Searcy, Arkansas, were found dead after 8 a.m. An Omaha police report said there were indications the men had been using drugs.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Wednesday that autopsies were being performed on the men. It will be a few days before toxicology results are back, he said.

"I hate to jump the gun, but preliminarily, it appears to be a drug overdose situation," Kleine said. "We'll have to wait to get the toxicology back."

Neither man lived at the house, according to a 44-year-old man who lives there. He told police that Roberson, his cousin, and Grixby were hanging out in the basement when he left to go to a casino about 11:30 p.m. Monday.

When the man went down to the basement at 8 a.m. Tuesday, he told police, he found Grixby and Roberson unresponsive. Omaha fire rescue crews were dispatched to the address just after 8:35 a.m. and the men were declared dead a few minutes later.