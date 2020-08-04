Douglas County Board greenlights federal CARES Act money for County Courthouse improvements

The Douglas County Board on Tuesday approved $650,000 in federal COVID-19 money for improvements in and around the Douglas County Courthouse, including Ring-like doorbell systems for judges' offices.
Court administrator Doug Johnson said several of the judges' offices are cramped and afford little space for social distancing when members of the public enter. Johnson said the intercom systems, similar to the Ring systems on people's houses, also would address a safety issue. Johnson pointed to a bailiff who recently had to deal with a combative litigant who had walked into the bailiff's office, enraged.
"You go to most courthouses in the country and you don't just toddle into a judge's office," he said. "You have to be let in. You've got members of the public not wearing masks, and half the time, they don't know where they're going. We'll be able to direct them by intercom."
Other items granted by the County Board out of the county's $166 million in federal CARES Act money: $85,000 for video upgrades so that each courtroom can broadcast trials/hearings in a separate room for members of the public; and $125,000 for five courtrooms to get new $25,000 sound systems. The courts previously had been using non-COVID money to upgrade sound systems in two courtrooms per year.
Another item: a $300,000 renovation of the second floor of the former Omaha Housing Authority building across the street to serve as a jury assembly room.
The county currently uses the legislative chambers in the City-County Building to interview and select jurors from more than 60 prospective jurors. Both Johnson and Presiding Judge Horacio Wheelock said scheduling has become cumbersome because the legislative chambers is about the only meeting room that has the space for social distancing. Because of County Board and City Council meetings on Tuesdays, court officials typically wait until Wednesday to conduct any jury selections that last longer than a day.
Board member Jim Cavanaugh noted that the county had spent $2.75 million in 2018 to purchase the former OHA building, to the south of the courthouse, for a proposed juvenile court expansion, then changed locations for the expansion.
"Some time ago, we purchased that (OHA) building with no use in mind, so I'm glad you'll get some use out of that," Cavanaugh said of the jury assembly room.
Last month, board member Mike Boyle had balked at a sheriff's request for $1.8 million in federal COVID money to buy a mobile command center recreational vehicle to be used for mass vaccinations or at major crime scenes. Boyle also had bristled at the county spending $43,500 to purchase masks, with a custom county logo, for employees.
Boyle had no problem with the courts' request.
"You've done a great job of carving out what needs to be done at a very reasonable price, so thank you very much," Boyle said.
Board members' unanimous 6-0 vote — member Marc Kraft was appearing by Zoom video software and, thus, unable to vote — comes with a caveat. The board asked its auditing firm to ensure that the expenditures meet the requirements for COVID-19 aid.
World-Herald staff writer Christopher Burbach contributed to this report.
cooper@owh.com, 402-444-1275,
