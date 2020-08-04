Douglas County Board greenlights federal CARES Act money for County Courthouse improvements

The Douglas County Board on Tuesday approved $650,000 in federal COVID-19 money for improvements in and around the Douglas County Courthouse, including Ring-like doorbell systems for judges' offices.

Court administrator Doug Johnson said several of the judges' offices are cramped and afford little space for social distancing when members of the public enter. Johnson said the intercom systems, similar to the Ring systems on people's houses, also would address a safety issue. Johnson pointed to a bailiff who recently had to deal with a combative litigant who had walked into the bailiff's office, enraged.

"You go to most courthouses in the country and you don't just toddle into a judge's office," he said. "You have to be let in. You've got members of the public not wearing masks, and half the time, they don't know where they're going. We'll be able to direct them by intercom."

Other items granted by the County Board out of the county's $166 million in federal CARES Act money: $85,000 for video upgrades so that each courtroom can broadcast trials/hearings in a separate room for members of the public; and $125,000 for five courtrooms to get new $25,000 sound systems. The courts previously had been using non-COVID money to upgrade sound systems in two courtrooms per year.