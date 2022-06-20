Douglas County election commissioner seeks $130,000 for voting drop box video surveillance

Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse is seeking $130,000 in federal funds for video surveillance of early voting drop boxes.

Kruse, while stressing that there have been no known security or voter fraud problems with the boxes locally, cited "citizen concerns and security best practices" in a letter to the Douglas County Board. He noted that early voting by drop box had increased nearly 500% from 2018 to the 2020 general election, when Douglas County voters returned more than 137,000 ballots via drop boxes.

The board is scheduled to consider the request when it meets Tuesday morning. The money would come from the county's allotment of federal American Rescue Plan Act pandemic recovery funds.

"Concurrent with the continued presence of coronavirus, there has been increased scrutiny of security for every step of the election process," Kruse wrote. "Concern over early voting drop box security has risen along with the increase in utilization."

Drop boxes have been a focus among some who embrace former President Donald Trump's false claims that there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, and that it was the reason he lost the election to President Joe Biden.

Kruse did not refer to that controversy in his request to the board. When asked about it in an interview Monday, Kruse said that was not what is driving the desire to increase video surveillance of drop boxes in Douglas County. He said voter fraud "is essentially non-existent" in Douglas County.

"I don't like to use absolutes, but we've had no widespread voter fraud, none that we have been made aware of to this point," Kruse said.

That said, he added that he was aware of some people's concerns about drop boxes and election security.

"Obviously, I've watched the news, and talk to folks all the time," Kruse said. "I'm very aware of what's going on. So while it may be a factor, the bigger factor really is that've I've really wanted cameras on them for quite a while, really since we moved into our new building."

The election commission moved into a new office in 2019. Kruse said the commission increased video surveillance at its main office at that time.

"I've been looking at cameras for the drop boxes as just a continuation of that ongoing security," Kruse said. "But everything has a price tag."

He decided to make the move now when federal funds are available because of the American Rescue Plan Act.

Kruse said all 13 of the county's drop boxes are currently in range of video surveillance. But not of all of the cameras belong to the county. So election commission officials would have to work with third parties if they needed to see video from the cameras.

The proposed new system would be better because it would be under the county's control, Kruse said.

"And what we have seen is the resolution is much higher," he said. "It's a much better system."

Kruse said the election commission won't be constantly watching the videos from the camera. There's no need for that, and he doesn't have the staff to do it anyway, he said. But they could review it if need arose: for example, if a drop box were to be damaged by accident, vandalism or a natural disaster; if there were reports that a voter had a problem with a drop box; or if specific concerns about security arose about a drop box.

"It's just another tool in the toolbox in the event something would happen," Kruse said. "I want to stress we've never had a problem. Hopefully we never will. But it's always better to be pro-active than reactive."

