Douglas County and Sarpy County are experiencing a 911 outage, and those reporting an emergency are asked to call an alternate number until service is restored.
Douglas County Emergency Dispatch officials said they were made aware of the outage at 7:35 p.m. Thursday.
Until service is restored, those reporting an emergency in Douglas County should call 402-444-5802.
Those reporting an emergency in Sarpy County should call 402-593-4111.
Luna Stephens
Night Breaking News Reporter
