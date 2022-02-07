Douglas County eyes ARPA millions for mental health center for jail and general public

The Douglas County Board took the first small step last week toward a major project that potentially could take up most or even all of the county’s $55 million in 2022 federal COVID recovery money.
It could also address long-discussed desires of some county leaders: reducing the numbers of people with mental illnesses housed in the Douglas County Jail, and moving the Douglas County Community Mental Health Center out of the county’s nursing home at 42nd Street and Woolworth Avenue.
The potential project would be a new mental health center to treat people in trouble with the law, and also people from the general public, possibly near the Douglas County Jail in downtown Omaha. The County Board voted Tuesday to commission a study to determine space and other needs of the county’s Corrections Department and the mental health center.
The consultants, Carlson West Povondra Architects, are expected to develop a detailed concept for “a stand-alone model facility at a hypothetical site,” according to the contract. They’ll also provide a cost estimate and timeline. The County Board will then debate and vote on how to proceed, including what to build or renovate, where to locate it and how much money to spend on the project out of the county’s allotment of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money.
It appears likely that the county will do something — and use a substantial portion of its ARPA money for it — given that the County Board has designated mental health and county functions as top priorities for spending the federal dollars.
Congress and the Biden administration allocated $110 million to Douglas County in ARPA money in two halves to spend and distribute in local communities. The County Board has committed most of the $55 million from 2021 to a variety of government and community uses. It hasn’t formally decided what to do with the $55 million due in 2022.
The initial study for a mental health center costs $35,000. The board voted 5-2 last week to approve it. Mary Ann Borgeson, Mike Friend, Chris Rodgers, P.J. Morgan and Maureen Boyle voted yes. Roger Garcia and Jim Cavanaugh voted no. Garcia and Cavanaugh wanted the study to expressly consider alternatives to what they consider a plan for a single joint facility downtown. That could include renovating the current, but soon to be former, Douglas County Youth Center near 42nd and Woolworth.
Morgan and Friend expressed concerns about major unanswered questions: How much would it cost to operate such a center, and how would the county pay for it? But they supported the study as a needed first step, in part to help answer those questions.
Borgeson said the study is the board’s first concrete step toward “an amazingly unique, wanted, needed project.” She said the federal COVID recovery money finally gives the county the opportunity to address two long-term needs.
“It’s twofold,” she said. “One, kind of uplifting the community mental health center out of our long-term care facility and relocating it. Two, finding a way to reduce the number of people who are in our jail with mental illness. And how do we have this collaboration and cooperation between these two departments create something uniquely amazing to address those two issues?”
It’s unclear how the center would reduce the jail population. It’s yet to be determined, Borgeson said, if the center would be in a single building with a secure portion where current inmates would be housed for treatment, as well as an unsecured portion for the general public.
The county’s corrections director, Michael Myers, and Community Mental Health Center Director Sherry Driver discussed the concept of a new center during a County Board ARPA committee meeting in December. They said their departments often work together already, serving many of the same people, and would be more effective if they were located closer to each other.
Driver said the mental health center has six programs specifically designed to work with the Corrections Department. Soon, she said, “we will have close to 50% of the staff members who work in our Community Mental Health Center outpatient psychiatric clinic, working specifically in conjunction with corrections in the best way we can to help reduce recidivism into corrections, and to help prevent individuals from entering corrections.”
Myers said at that December meeting that the Corrections Department “has become kind of a de facto mental health agency and oftentimes the agency last resort. Typically 36-37% of our population are diagnosed with a mental illness. And about half of them are diagnosed with a serious illness such as schizophrenia.”
He said that presents issues for which the jail isn’t designed and its staff aren’t trained.
“If there was a more therapeutic yet secure environment that we could operate in conjunction with a community partner, I think we would have a much better outcome with those most seriously mentally ill individuals,” Myers said.
The study is supposed to be completed by April. There could be a second phase that produces a more specific design at a specific site. Borgeson said that the site has not been determined and that she doesn’t want to get into a discussion about it that would sidetrack the conversation about the need. Asked whether Garcia is right that the center could use all $55 million of the county’s ARPA money, Borgeson said the cost is not yet known.
Morgan said Garcia’s figure could be right, but that depends on the size of the center, among other factors. Morgan said the ongoing operating cost — and how that would be paid — is more important. The county, which is funded primarily through property taxes, should not raise taxes, he said. It likely would need partners such as CHI Health and the University of Nebraska Medical Center to run such a center, Morgan said.
Garcia said the full board has not held a public discussion “on the big idea in general of a new standalone facility for this project,” nor collected input from people who run businesses or live near the jail.
“Do we really want to spend all of our ARPA 2022 dollars, all $55 million and some change, on this one idea, on this one project?” Garcia said. “As opposed to potentially continuing to provide COVID-related relief through multiple and various, you know, both nonprofit and government services that would really continue to help people during this pandemic.”
