Douglas County eyes ARPA millions for mental health center for jail and general public

Myers said at that December meeting that the Corrections Department “has become kind of a de facto mental health agency and oftentimes the agency last resort. Typically 36-37% of our population are diagnosed with a mental illness. And about half of them are diagnosed with a serious illness such as schizophrenia.”

He said that presents issues for which the jail isn’t designed and its staff aren’t trained.

“If there was a more therapeutic yet secure environment that we could operate in conjunction with a community partner, I think we would have a much better outcome with those most seriously mentally ill individuals,” Myers said.

The study is supposed to be completed by April. There could be a second phase that produces a more specific design at a specific site. Borgeson said that the site has not been determined and that she doesn’t want to get into a discussion about it that would sidetrack the conversation about the need. Asked whether Garcia is right that the center could use all $55 million of the county’s ARPA money, Borgeson said the cost is not yet known.